Dinner & a Movie with Felipa Solis: The Godfather Part 1

We feature The Godfather Part 1 with a traditional spaghetti and meatballs

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 02:45 PM MST

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 02:45 PM MST

El Paso, TX (KTSM) - This week on Studio 9 we feature one of our favorite segments-- Dinner & a Movie with Felipa Solis.  Our focus is The Godfather Part 1 and we pair it wih a simple, yet delicious spaghetti and meatball recipe that Felipa shows how simple it is to put together.  

If you're a Godfather fan like most of us, then you know there is a great deal of emphasis on food and cooking... from the wedding scene, to family dinners to when the families go to war.

Peter Clemenza teaches Michael Corleone the ultimate recipe for Spaghetti and Meatballs and Sausage, where he says, "hey kid you might learn something .. you may have to cook for 20 guys some day."

Here is that simple recipe: 

Italian Sausage- Fry it in a Pan

Meatballs- Combine  1 lb Ground beef and 1/2 pork

                Salt and Pepper to taste

                 Red Pepper Flakes

                 1 minced clove of Garlic

                 1/3 cup of Bread Crumbs

                 Olive Oil

Combine all of the ingredients. Shape into meatballs, and  fry until all sides are browned. Then place in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.

The "Clemenza"  Sauce

Olive Oil in the Sauce Pan

Saute the Garlic until browned

Two Whole Tomatoes or Two Cans of Tomatoes crushed

Can- Tomato Paste

Boil the above and then add the prepared Sausage and Meatballs

A little bit of wine- ( red or white)

A Sprinkle of Sugar

 

Here is the Cooking Scene from the Godfather

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jh13Xd2loto

