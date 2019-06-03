Dinner & a Movie with Felipa Solis: The Godfather Part 1

This week on Studio 9 we feature one of our favorite segments– Dinner & a Movie with Felipa Solis. Our focus is The Godfather Part 1 and we pair it wih a simple, yet delicious spaghetti and meatball recipe that Felipa shows how simple it is to put together.
If you’re a Godfather fan like most of us, then you know there is a great deal of emphasis on food and cooking… from the wedding scene, to family dinners to when the families go to war.
Peter Clemenza teaches Michael Corleone the ultimate recipe for Spaghetti and Meatballs and Sausage, where he says, “hey kid you might learn something .. you may have to cook for 20 guys some day.”
Here is that simple recipe:
Italian Sausage- Fry it in a Pan
Meatballs- Combine 1 lb Ground beef and 1/2 pork
Salt and Pepper to taste
Red Pepper Flakes
1 minced clove of Garlic
1/3 cup of Bread Crumbs
Olive Oil
Combine all of the ingredients. Shape into meatballs, and fry until all sides are browned. Then place in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
The “Clemenza” Sauce
Olive Oil in the Sauce Pan
Saute the Garlic until browned
Two Whole Tomatoes or Two Cans of Tomatoes crushed
Can- Tomato Paste
Boil the above and then add the prepared Sausage and Meatballs
A little bit of wine- ( red or white)
A Sprinkle of Sugar
Here is the Cooking Scene from the Godfather