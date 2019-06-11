Demand for massage therapists grows

Massage therapists are the heroes of healthcare. They use their therapeutic power of touch to improve other people’s lives is incredibly rewarding.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , the demand for massage therapists will increase 26 percent in the next 10 years.

Western Tech is helping to fill that demand with their massage therapy program. With career stability and a healthy work environment, massage therapy has a lot to offer as a career path. The program offers a variety of massage techniques such as Swedish massage, hydrotherapy, deep-tissue massage, advanced clinical massage techniques, spa/wellness treatments, plus pathology, kinesiology and business ethics.