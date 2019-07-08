D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro: new name, same delicious food and wine

Last April, D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro underwent a re-branding from the original St. Clair Winery name. Owned and operated by Lescombes Family Vineyards since the nineties, the winery adopted the name change to keep in line with the family’s heritage. Despite the change, Lescombes says their delicious wines and cuisine are staying the same; and patrons can expect the same amazing experience. We take you inside the winery and bistro and show you why it remains a popular place in the Mesilla Valley for both locals and visitors. Check out our segment with D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro.