D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro: new name, same delicious food and wine

In the heart of Mesilla, Legacy Pecans offers patrons a "Taste of Las Cruces". Walk through their door and you get a whiff of the delicacies they produce. Owner, Heather Salopek, comes from four generations of pecan farmers, and in her store you can taste the myriad of products and treats created from her family's pecan orchards in Southern New Mexico.

