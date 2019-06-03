Crooner Joshua Lucero aims to be on The Voice

El Paso, TX (KTSM) - Local performer and singer, Joshua Lucero, has his sights set on NBC's The Voice. The 15-year old will be auditioning for the singing competition later this month. His style is a mix of classic and crooning, as he gets his inspiration from his favorites-- like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Joshua is making the old new again by singing some of their classic favorites. Studio 9 wishes Joshua lots of luck as he takes the stage for The Voice!.