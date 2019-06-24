Chuco Relic: the quintessential El Paso souvenir shop

Studio 9

by: Patricia Maese

Posted: / Updated:

If you haven’t been to this cute souvenir shop, you need to check it out for anything featuring El Paso. Chuco Relic is a locally owned and operated curio gift shop that displays a love for the city. It’s the quintessential El Paso store. Owner Chelsie Evaldi says she’s always had a love for her hometown, and after 10 years of living outside of the Sun City, she found a way to make it back to the best tip of Texas.   The store showcases Chuco Town pride and dozens of local artists and products. Take a look as we take you inside Chuco Relic. For more information on Chuco Relic, visit their website.

 

