Studio 9: Episode 2

Women's Business Conference, Holy Grail, EP Locomotive FC & Harlem Globetrotters

Posted: Mar 11, 2019

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 01:08 PM MST

El Paso, TX (KTSM) - This week on Studio 9: we take you inside the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's annual Women's Business Conference. We show you why Dancing Backwards in High Heels is such a success, and how it helps build entrepeneurs here in the Borderland. Plus, we take you for a glass of wine inside Holy Grail-- the newest and hottest hot spot in West El Paso.  And, Soccer season is here as the El Paso Locomotive FC kick-off their new season, and we introduce the newest member of the Harlem Globetrotters.  What fans can expect at the game!  

