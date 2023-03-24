EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students from El Paso and Southern New Mexico competed in the El Paso Regional Spelling Bee Friday, March 24 at Andress High School.

The competition began with an online-preliminary round in mid-February with more than 110 elementary and middle school students. Only the top 35 students got to advance to Friday’s competition.

The students were all from different charter, private and public schools. The spelling bee is provided by the El Paso Independent School District Education Foundation and funded by Peter Piper Pizza.

The students competing are aiming to win a trip to Washington D.C. for the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Sunday, May 28. Airfare, hotel expenses and $500 in spending money will be provided to the winner.

The winners for Friday’s competition are the following:

1st place: Arnav Tonde from Wiggs Middle School.

2nd place: Sheneli De Silva from Young Women’s STEAM Prep EPISD.

3rd place: Emma Maze, from the Harmony School of Science.

3rd place: Francis Repato, from John Drugan School in SISD.