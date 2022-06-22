Truth or Consequences, NM (KTSM) – University students from around the world traveled to Spaceport America for the Spaceport America Cup. Universities from around 20 countries will be launching their own rockets in a competition against one another.

Teams gathered and assembled rockets on Wednesday, only to disassemble them as rain continued to come down off and on throughout the day and cloud cover lingered.

“We budget 3 hours to put the whole rocket together and two hours to dismantle it,” said Mohammed Mustafa who drover over 25 hours with his team from Canada to compete.

Another team traveling even farther by plane all the way from Australia.

“We started at Melvin and went to Sydney from Sydney to Honolulu, Honolulu to San Fran, San Fran to Denver, Denver to Albuquerque so a lot of stops,” said Rebecca Freeman from Australia.

Others coming from other parts of the United States with their rockets.

“I think we’re all excited to get going hopefully the rain stops soon,” said Ethan Butler an Ohio State University Student.

Both University of Texas at El Paso and New Mexico State University are competing in the Spaceport America Cup in addition to another cup just against local universities in the area including University of New Mexico.

The UNM team explaining some misconceptions people have about building and launching rockets.

“It takes a lot of work, and there’s a lot of things that go wrong that you have to trouble shoot. We did a launch several months ago we’re our shoot didn’t deploy and we actually ended up having to remake the entire rocket,” said Tyler Mitchell from UNM.

The Executive Director of Spaceport America, Scott Mclauthin saying these students are the future of the space exploration industry.

“They are the same students who go on to work for space x, virgin galactic, blue origin and they are the same people who are going to take us to the moon and orbit. There are four space stations under design right now we’re going to go back to the moon in about a year or two,” said Scott McLaughlin the Executive Director of Spaceport America.

Officials are expecting rocket launches to begin early on Thursday morning and continue throughout the weekend.

