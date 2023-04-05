EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy held a career fair for students to gain exposure of different career paths on the morning of Wednesday April 5.

The fair was oriented at letting students “gain firsthand knowledge of potential career paths,” the academy said. The KTSM team participated and taught students about life in broadcast television and showed them what it takes to be a journalist.

The students were allowed to handle a studio camera and record one another, pretending to be on air. They were also able to go into the transmission unit (van), two at a time and see exactly how a reporter would broadcast live from the field, being shown the equipment and tools used.

Appearances were also made by the El Paso Police Department, El Paso Transportation service Sun Metro, TxDOT partner HNTB and many more.