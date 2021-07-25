Student debt eliminated for EPCC Students impacted by the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students who owed to El Paso Community College, and were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have been cleared by using Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds from the federal level.

According to EPPC more than $3 million of debt has been cleared for around 4,700 students enrolled during the pandemic.

“EPCC is committed to helping students stay focused on their goals and success,” Fernie Flores, Associate Vice President of Budget & Financial Services said. “By utilizing this federal funding to forgive student debt to the college incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, students are able to get a fresh start, resume their studies and improve their lives.”

Those students who were enrolled in Spring, Summer, and Fall of 2020 and Spring of 2021 and qualified for the program have already had the debt erased and holds on their accounts removed. The outstanding balances were eliminated by EPCC’s New Beginnings Program.

There was no application process and those students who were eligible already received an email and a letter notifying them.

Students with questions about the program can click here for more information.

