EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The storm system brought some strong winds to El Paso and surrounding areas with chances of rain coming our way on Thursday.

Expect Thursday temperatures to be seasonal in the upper 50s with breezy conditions and cloudy skies. We can expect some isolated showers in the afternoon and evening hours.

The rain chances will not persist into Friday and Saturday as the system moves away, but we will continue to see windy conditions on those days with gusts up to 30 mph and temperature highs in the lower 60s.

New Year’s Day will bring another storm system in the area that will cause slight chances of rain in the morning and evening hours, as well as a windy afternoon.

This system will keep us a bit cooler on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 50s.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store