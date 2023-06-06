A strong storm front moved into the Borderland Tuesday, June 6.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A strong storm system moved into El Paso and the Borderland Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

Strong gusts caused a tree to fall in the area near the Walmart in the Artcraft area of Northwest El Paso. Courtesy from Weather Watcher Daniel Hernandez.

Rain, thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind and even hail were reported in different parts of El Paso.

KTSM received reports of a fallen tree near the Walmart in Northeast El Paso in Northwest El Paso, caused by a strong gust of wind.

Hail was also seen in far East El Paso and the Lower Valley.

Strong rain near the Chamizal neighborhood. Video by Jesus Baltazar/KTSM

Power outages were also reported in pockets across El Paso.

The storm is expected to weaken in the later evening hours.

