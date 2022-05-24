EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Every home strikeout will be even more meaningful for the El Paso Chihuahuas this season.

Organizers say as part of a partnership with Bank of America, $25 will be donated to El Pasoans Fighting hunger (EPFH) for each strikeout pitched at home by the Chihuahuas.

“As food banks across the country experience increased demand and higher food costs, we will continue to find creative ways to partner with other community leaders to fight hunger. The Chihuahuas games bring our community together and cheering on their success is that much more fun knowing they are helping to feed El Pasoans in need.” said Kristi Marcum, President, Bank of America El Paso.

With 18 home games into the regular season, the El Paso Chihuahuas have thrown 161 strikeouts so far equaling $4,025 in donations, or 28,175 meals, to “Strike Out Hunger.” For every $1 donated, the Foodbank can provide seven meals to members of the El Paso community. From 2016-2019, the El Paso Chihuahuas pitchers threw an average of 550 strikeouts per regular season.

This sponsorship builds on the $15,000 donation Bank of America made to EPFH Food Bank in February of this year following the bank’s employee booster incentive program. As part of the COVID-19 Employee Booster Initiative, Bank of America made a $100 donation to EPFH for each employee in El Paso who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank during the month of January.

