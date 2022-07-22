EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Fort Boulevard Friday afternoon.

According to EPPD officials, it happened along the 2000 block of Fort Boulevard and Piedras in Central El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators (STI) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

EPPD officials have not released any information on the extent of injuries or the cause of the crash.

Look for updates to the story in later newscasts and here on KTSM.com





