EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal services is encouraging the public to microchip their pets, by taking part in the “Straylight Savings” initiative.

The “Straylight Savings” initiative is aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of microchipping pets. Nearly 3,000 lost pets that enter the Animal Services center do not have a microchip, according to EP Animal Services.

Follow the steps below to microchip or update a microchip on your pet:

First you will need your pet’s microchip number. If you don’t know your pet’s microchip number, you can take them to your veterinarian or any El Paso Fire Department station to be scanned.

Next, look up your pet’s microchip manufacturer by visiting www.petmicrochiplookup.org and enter the chip number in the search box. The result will tell you which company manufactured the chip and where you can register it or update the contact information.

For an extra layer of protection, you can also add your pet’s microchip information to the www.my24pet.com database for free.

If your pet is in need of a microchip, here’s what you can do:

If your pet does not have a microchip, your veterinarian can implant one on request. Microchips usually cost about $25 at most veterinary clinics.

Animal Services Resource Rover program also hosts free microchip clinics throughout the year, where they can check and update an existing microchip in local databases.

Below is a list of upcoming free microchip events: