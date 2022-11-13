EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bank of America has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Success Through Technology Education Foundation or STTE.

The grant will support a new partnership between two STEAM-focused nonprofits – STTE and Insights Science Discovery.

The money was awarded through the Neighborhood Champions Grant program and the grant is designed to help build a competitive STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) workforce.

The money will be used to advance the regional science fair through scholarships, mentorship and augmented reality metaverse experiences and increase access to STEAM education to all students.