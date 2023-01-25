EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New District Attorney Bill Hicks attended the first status hearing in the Walmart case since he came into office, meeting with judge Sam Medrano and the defense to discuss what is next in the state’s case.

“The defense is very focused of finishing out the federal case, they of course have their things that they are doing in order to be able to finish out the federal case. And the state is of course very focused on continuing our efforts to be prepared to go forward in the state’s case. We were able to have a very good discussion, a very frank discussion with the judge we very much appreciate judge Sam Medrano for gathering us here today,” Hicks said after about 45 minutes inside 409th District Court judge Sam Medrano’s chambers where the status hearing was held.

Judge Sam Medrano did not lift the gag order that was put in place last year on July 1, that forbid all parties on the case to talk about it publicly.

Hicks said they are now waiting for the Federal case against the accused shooter Patrick Crusius to be finalized before they are able to set a trial date.

Crusius is expected to show up in Federal court on February 8 to plead guilty to federal charges.

A defense attorney of over 40 years, Dolph Quijano, told KTSM it usually takes the Federal court to sentence after the plea about 45 to 60 days.

“In federal court it just depends on the judge’s docket. But it’s usually around 45 days to 60 days before he will be sentenced. They have to prepare a pre-sentencing report by the probation department, and it usually takes them a while to get all the information available to the judge for sentencing,” said Quijano.

