Statewide Silver Alert issued for East El Paso man

News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an East El Paso man who was last seen near his home.

El Paso Police said William Glenn Lee, 77, suffers from dementia and was discovered missing Wednesday morning.

Lee was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 2000 block of Pueblo Nuevo Circle, near Montwood Dr. and Saul Kleinfeld Dr., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS listed Lee’s age as 76.

According to police, Lee is believed to be in a white Mercedes SUV bearing Texas plates DF6-H522.

He is described as a white male with grey hair, brown eyes, 5’5” tall, and weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities right away.

This story was edited to include new information from the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentine's Day do's and don'ts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentine's Day do's and don'ts"

El Paso Agents Prevent Human Smuggling Attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Agents Prevent Human Smuggling Attempt"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Guillen Middle teachers host impromptu parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guillen Middle teachers host impromptu parade"

Loretto Alumni come together to 'adopt' a Senior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loretto Alumni come together to 'adopt' a Senior"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link