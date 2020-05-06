Statewide Silver Alert issued for East El Paso man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an East El Paso man who was last seen near his home.

El Paso Police said William Glenn Lee, 77, suffers from dementia and was discovered missing Wednesday morning.

Lee was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 2000 block of Pueblo Nuevo Circle, near Montwood Dr. and Saul Kleinfeld Dr., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS listed Lee’s age as 76.

According to police, Lee is believed to be in a white Mercedes SUV bearing Texas plates DF6-H522.

He is described as a white male with grey hair, brown eyes, 5’5” tall, and weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities right away.

This story was edited to include new information from the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.