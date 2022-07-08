AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new statewide program launched this week to help eligible low-income Texas homeowners and renters pay utility bills.

The Texas Utility Help (TXUH) program has over $50 million ready for Texas homeowners and renters in need, according to a press release from the program.

The TXUH program will help distribute federal funding from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, the release said.

Texas homeowners and renters should send an application for Texas Utility Help if their household income is at or below 150% of federal poverty income guidelines. The maximum household income depends on the number of people living in the household. Full eligibility criteria are available at TexasUtilityHelp.com .

How the program works

Applicants can receive help for total past due amounts for electricity, natural gas and propane plus up to $2,400 in prospective payments.

For water and wastewater assistance, applicants can pay off their total past due payments and up to $600 in prospective payments. Payments are sent directly to the utility company on behalf of the applicant.

For more information and questions, the call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 855-566-2057. Help is available in multiple languages.