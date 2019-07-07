Two boys, including Las Cruces teen, walk away from Albuquerque reintegration facility

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police are on the lookout for two teens who walked away from a juvenile reintegration facility in Albuquerque. One of those teens is from Las Cruces, say police.

Around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, July 6, NMSP was dispatched to the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center located at 4000 Edith Boulevard in reference to two 19-year-old boys who left the facility.

The two boys were identified as Deacon Castillo, 19, of Las Cruces, and Jose Romero, 19, of Albuquerque.

Castillo was sent to the facility for Aggravated Burglary, Auto Burglary and a Probation Violation. He’s described as 5’11” tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Romero was serving a sentence for Armed Robbery at the time of his disappearance. He’s also described as a Hispanic male, 5’5″ tall, 151 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Castillo and Romero, do not approach, and call 911 or the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256 option 3.