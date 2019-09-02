Thieves ride off with 11-year-old’s rodeo gear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is still hoping that police will track down the suspects who allegedly stole a boy’s custom made rodeo gear.

David Lujan, 11, was getting ready to compete in this year’s Bean Day Rodeo in Wagon Mound, New Mexico when he and his family realized all of his gear was missing.

The family believes it was stolen out of their garage and valued at about $1,200. The family says the theft is about more than money. “A lot of it has sentimental value not only because it was custom made, but because a lot of it belonged to his dad,” said Tinisha Lujan, David’s mother.

The family says they have no idea who would have taken their stuff.

David Lujan says his helmet, vest, chaps, rope, belts, spurs, boots and straps were stolen from his northeast Albuquerque home.

Albuquerque woman is disappointed and disgusted with the thieves who stole her son’s rodeo bag, leaving him to compete without his custom made gear.

The family says they’ve filed a police report for the stolen gear. Albuquerque Police also say there are no suspects in the case.