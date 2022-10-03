AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has officially named John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security for the Texas Education Agency (TEA) following the mass shooting in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

“Protecting Texas children and making our schools safer for all are top priorities, and John Scott is uniquely qualified to help lead our efforts ensuring their safety and security in Texas schools,” said Gov. Abbott.

Gov. Abbott directed the TEA to create that position following the tragedy in Uvalde, which was noted for a lack of communication between officers on the scene.

In his new role, Scott is expected to ensure that Texas schools are implementing safety policies that have recently been enacted by state lawmakers.

A press release from Gov. Abbott’s office also states that the Chief is expected to make sure schools are aware of “best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers.”

“I am honored to join the Texas Education Agency in this capacity,” said Chief of School Safety and Security John Scott. “I plan to work closely with partner agencies and school systems across the state to keep our students and staff safe.”

Scott has previously worked with the Secret Service, most recently as an Assistant Special Agent in Charge in the Dallas/North Texas District.

He has also served as a U.S. Army Field Artillery Officer and Captain and is a graduate of Texas Tech University, where he received a degree in sociology and was named a Distinguished Military Graduate.