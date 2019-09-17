State Rep. Cesar Blanco launches campaign to fill State Sen. Jose Rodriguez’s seat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local State Representative Cesar Blanco officially launched his campaign for Texas State Senate.

Blanco hopes to win the District 29 seat which will be left vacant in 2021 by outgoing State Senator Jose Rodriguez.

District 29 consists of El Paso County, Hudspeth, Culberson and Presidio.

Jose Rodriguez announced his retirement after representing El Paso for almost 30 years.

Blanco has served El Paso as the District 76 State Representative since 2015.

Blanco will continue to serve through the end of his term in 2020.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, the resign-to-run law does not apply to State Representatives or State Senators.