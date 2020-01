EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott will host a roundtable discussion with the Domestic Terrorism Task Force Tuesday in Austin.

Gov. Abbott created the task force after the August 3 and August 31 mass shootings in El Paso and Midland. The group is made up of officials from all levels of government.

The goal of the task force is to protect against statewide acts of terrorism. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. CST at the Texas State Capitol.