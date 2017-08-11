Skip to content
State Legislature
As Texas legislative session ends El Paso Reps.speaks about progress, setbacks
Many Texas teachers spend their own money on supplies. Lawmakers are considering giving them raises.
Texas bill would ban food stamp use on some junk food, soda, energy drinks
Texas lawmakers propose bill to establish holiday honoring Selena
New bill could require motorcyclists to wear helmets
Donald Trump says Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered Texas’ help building the border wall
Democratic megadonor, Houston trial lawyer Steve Mostyn has died
At the Texas Capitol, victims of sexual harassment must fend for themselves
What constitutional amendments will be on the November ballot?
Trump, top Democrats agree to work on deal to save DACA
Texting ban among more than 650 new Texas laws that take effect Friday
How a “perfect storm” of problems shrunk Texas’ largest city police forces
Federal judge tosses new Texas voter ID law
Who’s to blame for your rising property taxes? Here’s what Texans think
Texas bathroom bill appears to be all but dead in special session