Report finds ‘no racist intent’ behind U.T. Austin song ‘Eyes of Texas’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A long-awaited report on the history of the University of Texas song “The Eyes of Texas” found it had “no racist intent.”

The study was ordered last year by school President Jay Hartzell.

Football players and other athletes had demanded the school drop the song because of racist elements of its past.

The report found the song was written in a racist era but is rooted in a message of accountability.

Hartzell says the song will continue to be played, but the school will not require athletes and band members to sing or perform the song.

