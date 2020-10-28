AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you know who’s running things in the Lone Star State?
Ahead of Election Day, can you ace this test of your knowledge?
If you haven’t yet voted, check out our election guide for all you need to know before heading to the polls. If you have voted early, check out our gallery of voting photos and submit your own.
Follow KTSM’s election coverage by making us Your Local Election Headquarters.
Latest Headlines
- Police searching for woman accused of stealing wallet at a Subway restaurant in Central El Paso
- Ysleta ISD allows fall sports to continue playing, winter sports on pause
- GALLERY: Inside look at health care facility at the El Paso Convention Center
- QUIZ: Can you name your Texas lawmakers?
- Speaking Rock installs sanitizing booths