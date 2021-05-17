‘Proud to be an American’: Stamford elementary students celebrate cafeteria worker becoming US citizen

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Students and staff at Oliver Elementary in Stamford celebrated their cafeteria worker, Maria Ponce, for becoming a US citizen.

Ponce, who had been working the get her citizenship for at least six years, became a citizen on May 3rd.

This accomplishment did not go unnoticed as students and staff gathered after senior walk on Monday to celebrate her.

All of the students at the elementary school lined up the hallway to celebrate Ponce’s accomplishment, displaying flags that were purchased by the school.

Maria Ponce can be seen overjoyed in a video taken while she was walking down the hallway, she was carrying a big US flag getting hugs, and praises from staff and students.

She was worked at Oliver Elementary for over 5 years, and has two children in the School District.

CONGRATULATIONS MARIA.