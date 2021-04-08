Trooper seriously injured after Bryan, Texas shooting that killed 1, injured 4

BRYAN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Police say one person is dead, and a trooper and several others are injured in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement the suspect has been captured.

By the time officers arrived, the shooter was gone, Buske said. The shooting took place in the bays where employees make cabinets. Four people were injured. The trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect; he is in serious but stable condition.

Employees were being interviewed, Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said earlier, and witnesses had identified a suspect.

“At this site, when law enforcement showed up it was already over with,” James said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington. He could not provide more detail on what happened and said “it’s a pretty rapidly evolving situation.”

“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Police asked people to stay away from the business.