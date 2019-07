TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – Tularosa police shot and killed a man after reports he was firing shots near a Subway restaurant.

State Police, who are investigating the shooting, say a Tularosa officer was called to Central and Saint Francis around 9 p.m. That’s where the officer found 43-year-old Johnny Vigil, and opened fire.

State Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. That officer’s identity has not yet been released.