Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana Sunday, Sept. 12 through midweek. (NOAA via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) – Tropical Storm Nicholas is gathering strength and threatening to to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane that could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast.

The storm is likely to strike the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana. Although the system is expected to generate only a fraction as much rain as Harvey, nearly all of the state’s coastline was under a tropical storm warning that included potential flash floods and urban flooding.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says authorities placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.