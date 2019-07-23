New Mexico State Police identify driver killed in Deming crash

DEMING, NM (KTSM) — A crash involving a Sunland Park man left one person dead in Luna County, about 60 miles west of Deming, last Thursday afternoon around 1:15 p.m.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the death Monday afternoon, saying that the 58-year-old driver of a semi-truck from Sunland Park, New Mexico, was driving east on I-10 when he veered off the interstate, through the median and into westbound lanes where a 2013 Honda Accord collided with the semi-trailer.

The driver of the Honda, Jose M. Ortega, 37, of El Centro, California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sunland Park man who was driving the semi-truck was taken to an area hospital. His condition and injuries are unknown according to NMSP.

The identity of the semi-truck driver was not released by police. They say alcohol was not involved and there were no other occupants inside the semi-truck or Honda. The crash is still under investigation.