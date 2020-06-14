New Mexico mountain communities hold Black Lives Matter Protests

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) — A group of about 40 protesters marched up and down Ruidoso’s main thoroughfare Saturday, in support of the national Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters gather in Wingfield Park in Ruidoso before a Black Lives Matter protest June 13, 2020

Ruidoso, which is home to approximately 7,800 residents, is located in Lincoln County, which is a historically conservative and Republican voting enclave in New Mexico.

At the protesters marched along Sudderth Drive, they were greeted with approving honks from drivers passing them.

The surprising turnout for the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement comes days after the Village of Cloudcroft, also in Lincoln County, hosted their Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday. Approximately 75-80 people showed up in Cloudcroft, population 670, to show support for the nationwide movement following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officers.

  • Protesters along busy Hwy 82 through Cloudcroft, NM on June 9, 2020. Photos courtesy: Kelley Shaw/Tom Krajci
  • Protesters along busy Hwy 82 through Cloudcroft, NM on June 9, 2020. Photos courtesy: Kelley Shaw/Tom Krajci
  • Protesters along busy Hwy 82 through Cloudcroft, NM on June 9, 2020. Photos courtesy: Kelley Shaw/Tom Krajci
  • Protesters along busy Hwy 82 through Cloudcroft, NM on June 9, 2020. Photos courtesy: Kelley Shaw/Tom Krajci

