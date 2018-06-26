New billboard in Panhandle says 'Texas is for everyone'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A new billboard on Interstate 40 near Coulter is grabbing the attention of drivers.

It says, "Texas is for everyone — not for bigotry. Welcome, y'all. The people of Amarillo."

A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for the new billboard, raising more than $3,000.

This comes after a billboard on I-40 near Vega caught the attention of many on social media with its message, saying, "Liberals please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

That billboard has since been taken down by the request of the client, according to Randy Burkett, the owner of Burkett Outdoor Advertising.