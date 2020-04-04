Navajo Nation reports 270 total cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 29 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 270 and a total of 12 confirmed deaths related to the virus as of Friday, April 3. A total of 2,353 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 1,796 negative results for COVID-19 as of Thursday, April 2.

The 270 cases are in the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 112

Apache County, AZ: 22

Coconino County, AZ: 83

McKinley County, NM: 15 *changed due to verification of residency for one individual

San Juan County, NM: 26

Cibola County, NM: 4

San Juan County, UT: 7

Socorro County, NM: 1

Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco said in a news release that enforcement officers will be issuing citations and fines to people that are violating the Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order. He also is reminding the Navajo Nation about the the daily curfew that requires individuals to be at home between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week.

“We’re at a point where the number of new cases will continue to climb each day, unless everyone begins to take this matter serious. Today, we received reports of bingo games taking place in a few areas – this needs to stop immediately! We have a public health crisis going on, and this is the type of irresponsible activities that put us all at risk,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a news release.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will hold an online town tall to give a COVID-19 update Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. via Facebook. Radio forums are also scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. on KTNN 660AM and 101.5FM.

For more information and helpful prevention tips visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call

(928) 871-7014.