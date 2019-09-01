Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Odessa Police said five people died and 21 people were hurt in a mass shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police Chief Michael Gerke said a DPS Trooper made a traffic stop of a car in Odessa at 3:17 pm. He said the driver shot the Trooper. DPS would later say the Trooper is in serious condition.

Gerke, during a press conference at about 6:00 p.m., said the suspect drove off. He was described as a white male in his 30’s.

DPS said the original traffic stop was for failing to signal a left turn while driving.

Gerke said the suspect then hijacked a mail truck. For a time, police were not sure if it was one suspect or two. Later updates indicated one suspect.

KMID reported that a US Postal carrier was shot in the hijacking of the mail truck.

Gerke said the suspect began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland.

Gerke said five people died, and 21 people were injured. Three officers were among the injured.

The suspect was located at the Cinergy movie theater. Gerke said officers shot and killed the suspect at that location.

University Medical Center in Lubbock said one victim, a 17-month-old child, was airlifted to Lubbock for treatment.

At about 6:30, Medical Center Hospital said 14 victims were on site. Later, that number was corrected to 13.

Medical Center Hospital was on lock-down as a precaution. Russell Tiffin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital, said the blood supply was good. Grief counselors were on site.

Governor Greg Abbot issued a statement. Among other things, he said he would visit Odessa on Sunday.

Prior to 8:00 p.m., Medical Center Hospital gave an update that seven (7) patients were critical, two (2) were in serious condition. Two (2) were treated and released. One died, and one pediatric patient was transferred to another hospital. Eight (8) patients needed surgery.

DPS said the Trooper who was shot was in serious but stable condition. DPS said an Odessa Police Officer and Midland Police Officer were also stable.

UMC in Lubbock said Saturday night that the 17-month old is in satisfactory condition

Interstate 20 westbound will remain closed until at least 4:00 am Sunday between West Loop and Grandview

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

At roughly 6:30 p.m., Odessa Police released the following statement:

Update: The suspect has been shot and killed by an officer. We believe there is no immediate threat at this time. At this time there are a total of 20 shooting victims and 5 confirmed deaths. The Odessa Police Department would like to thank all assisting agencies and the public for their assistance during this tragic event.

