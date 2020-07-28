Man dies in Otero County ATV crash

OTERO Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police say a 52-year-old man died after rolling an ATV into a canyon Saturday evening.

It happened near Laborcita Canyon Road and Sunset Drive in La Luz, northeast of Alamogordo. According to investigators, Lyle Winnicki, 52, of Cedar Crest, NM, was riding a 2014 Polaris ATV when he went off-road and into the canyon.

Winnicki was sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

NMSP investigators believe alcohol, speed, and rider unfamiliarity with the terrain in dark conditions were contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation.