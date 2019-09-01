1  of  2
Breaking News
Category 5 Dorian becomes strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwest Bahamas Death toll rises to 7 in Midland-Odessa mass shooting
Live Now
LIVE: Latest on Midland-Odessa mass shooting
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Listen: Police audio reveals chaos after mass shooting

State
Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas – Scanner audio from law enforcement reveals the chaos in the moments after a mass shooting as police worked to determine exactly what was happening.

You can hear that audio in the video above. Warning: some users may find it graphic.

At least eight people are dead, including the gunman, after a man stopped by state troopers for failing to signal a left turn opened fire and fled. Authorities say the gunman shot more than 20 people as he drove before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Police in Odessa plan a Sunday news conference at noon (CST) to update the investigation into the chaotic rampage during which the suspect hijacked a mail carrier truck and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

Police have only identified the gunman as a man in his 30s and have not offered a motive.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story