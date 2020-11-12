Library closed? No problem — hundreds of new e-books available to Texans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To help keep Texans reading during the pandemic, hundreds of new E-books are available to Texans through their public libraries.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission has purchased licenses for new e-books that are now available through the E-Read Texas program. E-Read Texas is an online program that makes electronic books freely available through the SimplyE app, which you can download at no cost through an app store.

The new titles, which include a special curated list of 600 books for children K-8, can be accessed through any mobile device or computer. The public can also access other electronic resources available through their local library and other state electronic resources, including online journals, magazines, videos and other e-books through the TexShare library, another service of TSLAC.

There are more than 6,000 e-books currently available in the E-Read Texas collection and almost 100 Texas public libraries participate in the program. The program focuses mainly on materials for adults and includes fiction and popular non-fiction. E-Read Texas also purchases young adult crossover materials.

For more information about E-Read Texas, including titles available and library eligibility, you can visit their website.

To see what’s available through the El Paso Library system, visit elpasolibrary.org.

