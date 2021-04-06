Health clinics across Texas receive funds to expand vaccine programs, improve equity

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Health clinics across Texas are set to receive funds from the CDC to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs and equity.

On Tuesday, the CDC awarded $227,056,156 to the state to buttress local efforts to accelerate vaccine uptake by expanding COVID-19 programs.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky.

“Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance and uptake,” she continued.

The funding is part of the Biden Administration’s $3 billion allocated to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts, reports the White House.

Last month, members of Barrio Chamizal told KTSM 9 News that the American Rescue Plan funding comes at a time when communities like theirs are overwhelmed by systemic injustices.

“We have seen either little or none of those resources get to our community, and it does have a lot to do with accessibility,” said Hilda Villegas, president of Familias Unidas del Chamizal.

The Biden Administration is fettling funding disparities and vaccine inequity through the American Rescue Plan.

The objective is to ensure health equity and expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines by:

75 percent of total funding focusing on specific programs and initiatives designed to increase vaccine access, acceptance and uptake within racial and ethnic minority communities

60 percent of funding will support local health departments, community-based organizations and community health centers

