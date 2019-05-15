Full Moon Night series kicks off at White Sands this Saturday

National Park Service Courtesy Photo

WHITE SANDS, NM (KTSM) - Each summer, White Sands National Monument holds a series of Full Moon Nights where the closing time is extended and visitors are encouraged to take in some entertainment in the park's amphitheater. This year's festivities kick off this Saturday with the first event of the summer.

The Full Moon Night begins this Saturday, May 18 and will continue each month on the full moon until October. This Saturday's night program is Astronomy Night at White Sands! - a park ranger-led- presentation on the extremes of life at White Sands and its connection to possible life in the universe.

The presentation begins at 8 p.m. in the park amphitheater. After the program, park rangers will have telescopes available to view outstanding astronomical objects in the night's sky. Park entrance fees apply.

The rest of this summer's events are listed below:

Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. - 1st Armored Division Old Ironsides Band

Tuesday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m. - Program to be determined

Thursday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m. - Iron Will - 1st Armored Division Old Ironsides Band

Saturday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m .- Activity to be determined

Sunday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. - Randy Granger

The event is subject to rain delays and cancelations due to weather or missile range activities. Park rangers would like to remind visitors that July through September is monsoon season and visitors should be aware of their safety when desert thunderstorms form. Visitors should also plan ahead for a temperature drop at the dunes after the sun goes down.

Details about Full Moon Night, including future entertainment schedules, is available online at https://go.nps.gov/FullMoonNight.