Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns

STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirms that Collier has resigned.

Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Hutchinson’s County Sheriff’s officials said Collier is charged with tampering with a government record with the intent to defraud or harm. That is a state jail felony.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkely said his bond is set at $10,000.

Barkely said the Texas Rangers are investigating a potential “fraudulent government record.”

“The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment,” she said.

Collier was placed on administrative leave Wednesday while the City of Stinnett investigates possible violations of city employment policy.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley told MyHighPlains.com Thursday the Texas Rangers were called Wednesday night to investigate.

In a statement Wednesday, Stinnett City manager said, “The City of Stinnett is aware of the current situation surrounding the Chief of Police Jason Collier. The city is taking this seriously and will be looking into any violations of city policy. As per city policy, we will refrain from commenting on any personal issues of personnel in a public forum.

Stinnett Mayor Colin Locke said Wednesday night, “There’s possible violation of city policy,” though he did not want to further expand on the city’s statement.