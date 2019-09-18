Fallen Texas DPS Trooper honored with special dog tags

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were sent special Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags to honor the life of a DPS Trooper who was shot in the line of duty in April, and died as a result of his injuries in August.

Point 27, an Atlanta-based nonprofit sent the dog tags to Texas DPS to honor the life of former Marine and Trooper Moises Sanchez who died August 24 in Hildalgo County.

The nonprofit also sent scripture-inscribed folded flag pendant necklaces as gifts to encourage family members of the fallen Trooper. The group is led by US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd.

Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 911. He wore a Shield of Strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags and equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Shield of Strength before they deployed.

Dodd says he hopes the scripture on the Shields of Strength encourages troopers, who served alongside Sanchez, and the family of the fallen trooper, who are making and have made a tremendous sacrifice for their communities.







“We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that Trooper Sanchez made and we will not forget his family. We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” Dodd said.

“We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to thank the officers who served alongside Sanchez for their putting their lives on the line to protect Americans. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their community. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.”

Point 27’s mission is to equip every law enforcement officer in the country with Thin Blue Shields of Strength. To date, they’ve awarded more than 70,000 of the dog tags to law enforcement officers.

Point 27 has distributed more than 300,000 Shields of Strength, including high volume gifts in partnership with the national organizations: Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), Tragedy Assistance Program for [military] Survivors (TAPS), Patriot Guard Riders and the Gary Sinise Foundation.