Death toll rises to 7 in Midland-Odessa mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities say the death toll in Saturday’s deadly rampage that began in Midland and ended behind a movie theater in Odessa has risen to eight. That figure includes the gunman.

The killing spree spanned the two communities claimed the lives of three people in Midland and four in Odessa before the gunman was killed.

Authorities say that at least one of the 21 people shot during the incident remains in “life-threatening” condition. Three law enforcement officers were also shot, one each from Odessa PD, Midland PD, and Texas DPS. According to DPS, the Trooper is said to be in “stable but serious” condition.

Ector County ISD confirms one of the deceased is a 15-year-old female student of Odessa High School.

Odessa Police have yet to confirm the identity of the shooter, saying only that he was a white male in his 30s and he was ‘known’ to police. A motive is also unclear.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Saturday’s incident to contact their National Threat Operations Center at 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) . Tips may also be reported anonymously online at http://tips.fbi.gov.

The City of Odessa plans to host a prayer vigil Sunday night at 6 p.m. at UTPB. The public is invited to attend.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Three El Paso area high schools are set to travel to the Permian Basin this weekend to play varsity football games. This includes Franklin High who is traveling to play Odessa Permian. Americas High School is scheduled to meet Midland Christian and Pebble Hills High is scheduled to play Midland High. There has been no update from the school districts involved as to whether the games will be played as scheduled.

In addition to the three Permian Basin games, Eastwood is also scheduled to travel to play Plano Senior High at the Dallas Cowboys training facility in Frisco, Texas on Thursday. The game was initially canceled for “safety concerns” by Plano ISD officials earlier this month. However, the game was rescheduled when the district felt comfortable enough about security at the event to move forward. Plano Sr. High is the school the Walmart terrorist graduated from.

SATURDAY

At least five people are dead and at least 21 were injured following an active shooter situation in Odessa on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, everything began around 3:13 p.m. when a DPS trooper tried to stop a gold passenger vehicle on Interstate 20 around mile marker 131. During the stop, a suspect pointed a rifle at the trooper and fired several shots.

One trooper was injured in the shooting, according to DPS.

CORRECTS THE NAME OF THE SOURCE TO THE MIDLAND REPORTER-TELEGRAM – Odessa and Midland police and sheriff’s deputies surround a white van in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after reports of gunfire. Police said there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of gunfire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa. (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP)

The suspect then drove away from the scene and continued shooting people throughout the city. Law enforcement in both Midland and Odessa say they were receiving several calls of shots being fired throughout the city, prompting a response in several locations.

Initially, Odessa Police say the suspect had hijacked a U.S. Mail truck at some point during the afternoon.

Midland Police officials say the suspect was eventually shot and killed at Cinergy in Odessa.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke addressed the media around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening confirming news that had been circulating throughout the city and dispelling rumors as well.

Gerke confirmed that three officers had been struck in the shootings and Ector County Sheriff Griffis later confirmed they are all expected to recover.

Odessa and Midland police and sheriff’s deputies surround the area behind Cinergy in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after reports of shootings. Police said there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of gunfire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa. (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP)

The OPD Chief also noted that there at least 21 victims injured in the shooting and five had been confirmed dead.

Late Saturday night, ECISD officials confirmed that one of the victims killed in the shootings was an Odessa High School student.

They released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken and outraged by the violence that struck our community and our school district today. We are learning that we have lost friends, family members, as well as one of our students. Our lives have been changed forever. We are grateful for the first responders in the Odessa community, including our ECISD Police Officers, who have been outstanding and prevented an even greater loss of life. ECISD counselors, as well as counselors from the entire region, are preparing to help our staff, our students and our families through this tragedy. Our district stands ready to commit all of our resources to help our community heal from this horrific tragedy. Our unity will be the key to recovering from this terrible act. Together, we are stronger.”

We also learned that a 17-month-old child was among the injured. Officials in Lubbock say she is at University Medical Center in Lubbock in “satisfactory condition.”

None of those killed, the officers or the injured victims have been identified.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.