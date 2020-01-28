Firefighter injured in while responding to La Union fire expected to recover

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sunland Park Fire Department says one of their firefighters is expected to recover after being taken to the hospital while putting out a fire in nearby La Union.

Firefighters were called to the scene around noon and say the home was already fully engulfed in flames. It took several departments from throughout Doña Ana County to extinguish the flames.

Officials say one firefighter was treated and released from the hospital after suffering heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.