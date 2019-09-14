Clovis woman killed after car crashes through Ruidoso restaurant

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police say a 58-year-old Clovis woman was killed and two others were injured when a woman drove her car through a busy Ruidoso restaurant Friday night.

NMSP say a 74-year-old Ruidoso woman in a 2002 Honda was parked in the parking lot of Farley’s Restaurant located at 1200 Mechem Drive in Ruidoso when she attempted to reverse out of a parking space, and instead accelerated forward.

The car slammed through the restaurant and hit three people inside, killing Tammy Lynn Ford, 58, of Clovis. A 58-year-old unidentified man was also critically injured and was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso where his condition is currently unknown.

A third person struck by the Honda, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

New Mexico State Police are not releasing the name of the 74-year-old driver, stating that no charges are currently pending against her.

The crash is still under investigation.