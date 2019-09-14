Breaking News
Clovis woman killed after car crashes through Ruidoso restaurant
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Clovis woman killed after car crashes through Ruidoso restaurant

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crash_1453416579712.jpg

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police say a 58-year-old Clovis woman was killed and two others were injured when a woman drove her car through a busy Ruidoso restaurant Friday night.

NMSP say a 74-year-old Ruidoso woman in a 2002 Honda was parked in the parking lot of Farley’s Restaurant located at 1200 Mechem Drive in Ruidoso when she attempted to reverse out of a parking space, and instead accelerated forward.

The car slammed through the restaurant and hit three people inside, killing Tammy Lynn Ford, 58, of Clovis. A 58-year-old unidentified man was also critically injured and was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso where his condition is currently unknown.

A third person struck by the Honda, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

New Mexico State Police are not releasing the name of the 74-year-old driver, stating that no charges are currently pending against her.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story