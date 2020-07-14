California family involved in crash near Deming, 2 children killed

DEMING, NM (KTSM) — A family of six traveling home to San Diego, California, were involved in a single-vehicle rollover early Sunday morning that killed two children and injured the parents and their teenage daughter.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on the morning of July 12, on I-10 west at milepost 72 near Deming. According to New Mexico State Police, the family was traveling in a Chevy Suburban with the mother, father and their six children when the Suburban left the roadway and rolled.

NMSP says the mother was driving at the time, and they believe driver fatigue played a role in the crash.

The family’s 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The 37-year-old mother, 42-year-old father, and their 14-year-old daughter were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Their condition is not currently known.

The family’s 7-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son and 3-year-old son were uninjured in the crash.

Investigators say all family members were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

NMSP says the identities of the driver and the two children will not be released for the privacy of the family. The crash remains under investigation.