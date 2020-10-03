Border Patrol agent fires weapon at vehicle suspected in human smuggling attempt

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KTSM) — Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say an agent fired their service weapon at a vehicle suspected of smuggling migrants.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday in the Lordsburg, New Mexico sector, when the agent attempted to stop the drive of a vehicle along Highway 80. The driver allegedly assaulted the agent with the car, leading the agent to fire their weapon.

The driver fled the scene and is currently on the run. According to U.S.B.P., they’re working with local authorities to locate the driver. No injuries were reported to the Border Patrol Agent.