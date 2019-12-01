Authorities search for escaped New Mexico inmate

LAS VEGAS, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police are searching for a 22-year-old New Mexico man who escaped from a prison facility Saturday afternoon.

Felix Romero, 22, of Las Vegas, New Mexico was incarcerated at the San Miguel County Detention Center located at 26 NM Highway 283 in Las Vegas. According to investigators, Romero broke a window in the reintegration building and walked away from the facility around 1 p.m.

Authorities are uncertain as to Romero’s direction of travel. He is described as a Hispanic male who is 5’4”, 180 pounds bald with brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck and head. He also has a tattoo of “Brenda” on his neck. Romero was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

At the time of his escape, Romero was incarcerated for an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear and Probation Violation. He has a history of Trafficking Controlled Substance, Battery on a Peace officer, Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Damage to Property.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Felix Romero, do not approach, and call 911 or the Las Vegas City Police Department at (505) 425-7504.

Please refer all media inquiries to the Las Vegas Police Department at (505) 425-7504.